The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who broke into vehicles and outbuildings in the early morning hours of Jan. 3.
Waverly Police Detective Troy Schneider said the suspect unlocked garages, sheds and vehicles and took items.
“If the suspect took something in one place, they may have left it in another place,” Schneider said.
The police received several reports of burglaries in the days following the incidents.
Multiple videos captured by security cameras show the suspect opening vehicles and looking at doors.
At one point, the suspect is seen carrying a shovel and a backpack.
“What’s unusual is that the person left random things in another place,” Schneider said. “We count on the public to help us solve this.”
If anyone has information, contact the Waverly Police Department at 319-352-5400 option 4.