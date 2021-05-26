The Waverly Outdoor Swimming Pool will open for the 54th season on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Saturday, Sunday, and the Memorial Day Monday Holiday hours will be 1-7 p.m.
Regular hours will be Monday through Friday 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for open swim.
Saturday, Sunday and Holiday hours will be 1-7 p.m. for open swim.
Lap swim (Monday-Friday noon-12:50 p.m. and 5-5:50 p.m.) will begin on Monday, June 7. Lap swim admission Is $2 or a lap punch card can be purchased for $15 for 10 punches. Season passes are also honored for lap swim.
Season Passes may be purchased at the pool beginning May 29. Individual season passes are $65 and family passes are $135 (up to 5 family members) additional family members are $20 per person. A caregiver/babysitter pass can be added to a family pass for $30 per caregiver.
Daily fees are $4 per person, $2 for toddlers age 0-5 and $2 per person after 6 p.m. The popular “Wacky Wednesdays” will be offered again this year with $2 admission all day on Wednesdays.
For the 2021 season, pool parties will be limited to one party per weekend. Pool party reservations can be made at the Pool.
Pool hours, fees, season pass forms, and other general information can be found at www.waverlyia.com/pool or on Facebook at @CityofWaverlyIA.
We are also still accepting applications for Lifeguards positions. To apply please visit www.waverlyia.com/employment. Contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 for more information. The outdoor pool phone number is 319-352-6249.