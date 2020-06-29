The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department has decided to keep the Waverly Municipal Pool closed for the remainder of the 2020 season, it announced Friday afternoon.
In a press release, Garret Riordan, Leisure Services director, said that due to the extension of the public health emergency by Gov. Kim Reynolds through July 25, his department couldn’t find adequate staffing to follow federal, state and local health guidelines to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
“We feel that for the health and well being of the City of Waverly residents and pool staff, it would be in everyone’s best interest to keep the pool closed for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Riordan said in the statement.
The release stated that anyone who has purchased gift certificates for 2020 season passes may have them honored for 2021. Anyone who has those certificates can bring them to the Leisure Services office at City Hall or mail them to 200 First St. NE, Waverly, IA 50677. A new document will be issued and dated accordingly.
For more information, contact the Leisure Services Department at 319-352-6263.
“Our apologies for any inconveniences this may cause,” Riordan said in the statement. “However, we thank the citizens of Waverly for understanding.
“Our primary goal is for the safety and health of all citizens as we continue to endure this pandemic. We look forward to 2021 with high hopes for a regular pool season to come.”