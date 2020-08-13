A third of children in the U.S. under the age of 5 arrive at Kindergarten without the skills necessary for succeeding at school.
Often missing at home is a consistent schedule of caregivers reading aloud to children, which research shows is the single most important activity leading to language development and early literacy skills.
Reach Out and Read is a national nonprofit organization that helps encourage these skills by training and supporting medical providers who will give books to children at well-child visits, along with advice to parents/caregivers about the importance of reading aloud.
The Waverly Public Library is spearheading the local Reach Out and Read program, which includes participation by Waverly Health Center Family Practice Clinics, MercyOne Family Medicine, and UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine — Rohlf Memorial. Young patients and their families will be served by these clinics in Waverly, Shell Rock, Tripoli, Janesville, Allison, and Nashua.
At each well-child appointment, children will receive a new book to explore with parents. By the time they are 5 years old, they will have their own personal library of 10 books. Because of this program, parents are 2½ times more likely to read to their children, and children’s pre-school language development is improved by 3-6 months.
This program is funded through a generous grant from the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation, as well as support provided from the Waverly Health Center Foundation. Additional support has been provided by the Friends of the Waverly Public Library and Redeemer Lutheran Church.
The Waverly Public Library continues to seek additional donations for book purchase costs. Any interested individuals or organizations can direct their donations to the Waverly Public Library Foundation. If you have any questions about Reach Out and Read, please do not hesitate to reach out to the library at (319) 352-1223.