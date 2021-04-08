The Waverly Public Library is thrilled to announce its upcoming bookmobile service.
Arriving in the fall of 2022, the WPL bookmobile will travel to grocery stores, neighborhoods, community events, parks, daycares, food pantries, and more. The vehicle will house a collection of books, movies and audiobooks patrons will be able to browse and check out while on board.
The bookmobile also will have an awning, under which storytimes and other programs will be held. The vehicle also will serve as a mobile hotspot, bringing free public WiFi access wherever it goes. By bringing materials and internet access out into the community, the Waverly Public Library seeks to eliminate barriers to library access and meet the community where they are.
This project was made possible through the generosity of Wayne and Nancy Anderson, who devoted a portion of their memorial funds to the library. Waverly Public Library staff are excited to begin this next chapter of library service and are looking forward to seeing you at a bookmobile stop in the near future.