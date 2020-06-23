The Waverly Public Library is now offering appointments for computer use. Call or email the library to reserve a one-hour time slot for computer access.
We have relocated two computer stations to the lobby area, a safe distance apart. Printing is available, and the restrooms will be open during appointments. Time slots are available Monday-Friday during the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Staff members will be cleaning the computer stations after each appointment. Give us a call at (319) 352-1223 with any questions or to reserve your time slot now.
Beginning in early July, the library will begin offering browsing hours by appointment. Patrons will be able to call in and reserve a one-hour time slot to come into the library, browse the shelves, and check out materials. Library staff are still finalizing details for this service and are not taking appointments yet, but more details will come soon.
As a reminder, the WPL is also currently offering drive-through pick up of materials. Simply call or email us with a list of up to ten items (books, DVDs, audiobooks, cake pans, backpacks, games, etc.).
We will get your order ready, and it can be picked up through the drive-through window one business day after your call, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free delivery of orders is also available. Call for more details.
The availability of all services remains contingent on the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and the safety of both staff and patrons.
Our online eBook, eAudiobook, and eMagazine collections are always available through the Libby and rbDigital apps, and we now offer Kanopy, a movie and documentary streaming service. Check out our website at www.waverlyia.com/public-library/digital to find these collections and more.