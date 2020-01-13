The Waverly Public Library is in tune with the times.
We have now launched a podcast series highlighting events and experiences.
The name, Waverly Gets Lit, plays off on the institution’s mission. You can hear episodes here: https://anchor.fm/waverly-gets-lit
The podcast is a brainchild of our Emily McClimon. She and the TAB (Teen Advisory Board) group have been meeting and putting together episodes of various topics.
I have been doing editing and also working on some episodes as well.
Clara from our teen group has done a couple of episodes where she talks about fan fiction (original stories written and posted online starring characters from peoples’ favorite books and shows).
Amy, another teen group member who is also a Library Page (our employees who put away books) has put together a couple “Scratch the Itch” episodes that talk about specific, niche book genres that people might find interesting.
I’ve been emailing best-selling authors and asking for permission to read 6 minutes of their books on show and then I react, with another librarian, to what we just read. It’s based on a study where they showed that if you read 6 minutes of a book, you are very much more likely to read the book to completion. It’s called 6 Minute Catch (because I try to catch the listener with a great book that they should read). I’ve been amazed at the great responses and support I’ve gotten from authors.
We’ve posted 5 of these so far and should have another posted tomorrow morning.
There are other episodes as well that we have been experimenting with (“Unboxing,” where we open up a new order of books and talk about what we find and “Read Local” where we talk to a local author or creator).