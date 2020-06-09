Are you signed up for the Waverly Public Library’s Summer Challenges yet? You don’t want to miss out.
In place of an in-person summer program, the WPL is offering an exciting online program this year. Participants will use a program called Beanstack, available online or through a mobile app, to log reading minutes and do activities. When you complete these things, you will earn custom badges, as well as tickets that you can enter into drawings for awesome prizes like an art set, lawn games, toys, a kayak, and more.
This is completely free and open to all ages, from babies up to adults. Challenges are live now, so get started by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app or going to waverlyia.beanstack.org.
We also have a paper version of the program for those who do not have Internet access. If this version would work better for you, give us a call at (319) 352-1223, and we will get you the information you will need. We can’t wait for this new adventure with you all.