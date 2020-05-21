For summer this year, the Waverly Public Library will have an online program that will minimize the need to come into the library building, while still providing an exciting and motivating summer experience.
Participants will use a program called Beanstack, available online or through a mobile app, to log reading minutes and complete fun activities. Doing these things will earn you special, themed badges, as well as tickets that you can enter into final prize drawings.
Challenges kick off on June 8 and run through July 17, but you can start your account and preregister right now. To get started, download the Beanstack Tracker app or go to waverlyia.beanstack.org.
We also have a paper version of the program for those who do not have Internet access. If this version would work better for you, give us a call at (319) 352-1223, and we will get you the information you will need. We can’t wait for this new adventure with you all.