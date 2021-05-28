In a report to the Waverly City Council during the May 24 study session, the Waverly Public Library saw a marked increase in usage of its online resources as physical material checkouts declined during the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head librarian Sarah Meyer-Reyerson showed the council charts that depict usage of the library’s physical and digital collections during Fiscal Year 2019 – from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019 – and Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30, 2020. The bar graphs were color-coded with the lighter shades depicting July through February of each year and darker ones for March through June.
The diagrams showed from July 1, 2019, to Feb. 29, 2020, checkouts of books, movies and audio, and usage of Ancestry.com, Bookflix and Bridges were similar to the same time the prior year. However, when the pandemic started in March 2020, physical checkouts saw a huge drop off, while digital collections saw an increase, especially with Bridges, seeing a doubling of its activity.
“It makes sense that when the library building was closed for several weeks at the beginning, the physical checkouts of materials were decreased,” Meyer-Reyerson said. “We were still checking out through the drive-thru. People could call ahead and let us know what to pull, and that was happening. We were still doing some home delivers, but things were still going in and out.”
Meyer-Reyerson said the library staff was pleased to see the digital products being used at a higher rate in the initial phase of the worldwide medical emergency.
“We were taking phone calls and emails from patrons throughout, even when the building was closed,” she said. “We helped a lot of people figure out how to get downloadable books and use some of our new resources as well.
“We’re hoping that it would be one of the good things that came out of this – more people learned how to use our digital downloads.”
The chief librarian also reported on some staff changes, starting with the retirement of youth librarian Sue Van Hemert in May 2020. But Meyer-Reyerson said later that Van Hemert couldn’t completely stay away, as she returned to help part-time at the circulation desk.
To fill the youth role, teen librarian Emily McClimon stepped into Van Hemert’s role, while circulation clerk Zach Leisinger transitioned into the teen services position.
Both have been able to add to the library’s services for the kids during their times in their new roles. McClimon developed an outdoor stortyime program during the summer of 2020 that featured oversized books that could easily be seen by the youth in a socially distant environment.
Meanwhile, Leisinger has forged relationships with the 13-to-17-year-olds through virtual Teen Advisory Board meetings along with 60-second book talks and virtual Minecraft programming. The duo also created weekly take-home kits for all of the young patrons.
Meyer-Reyerson highlighted the upcoming summer reading program for children, teens and adults. It can be found on waverlyia.com/public-library/programs/summer-reading-challenge.
Clicking on the available links will download a flier that provides the details of each program along with the available prizes.
After playing a promo by Leisinger, Meyer-Reyerson hoped that when teens watch that video, the program will get a lot of participation.
The summer challenges are run through a website called Beanstack.
“We had many people use this during COVID,” Meyer-Reyerson said. “It allowed families and individuals to sign up and participate in the reading challenges and do it remotely.
“We had almost as many people sign up, almost as many kids sign up as in a normal year.”
She also highlighted the Reach Out and Read program, which provides children 5 and younger with books when they do their well-child check-up at the MercyOne, Christophel and Rohlf clinics. The library purchased the books through Scholastic with funding from the Guernsey Foundation and the Waverly Health Center Foundation.
The library also plans to resume the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming when school restarts in the fall. The library had hosted the Wednesday-afternoon activities during the 2019-20 school year until the building had to close when the coronavirus blossomed.
“We were having the (Grout Museum District staff) come in do scientific experiments that were really exciting for the kids through the Bremer County Library Association,” Meyer-Reyerson said. “We were holing STEM classes for the kids.”
Other programs that the library rolled out during COVID-19 times included the Canopy streaming video service along with downloadable eBooks and audiobooks.
“We pay to have extra copies of the most popular things for our own patrons, and that keeps the holds list limited,” she said.