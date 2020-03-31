Even though the Waverly Public Library is currently closed, we are still providing remote services to the public.
Calls to the library number (319-352-1223) are being forwarded to staff working from home, who are available to answer questions and provide assistance with our online services.
We have several ways for patrons to access digital books, audiobooks, and magazines, all of which can be found on the “Online Resources” page of our website: waverlyia.com/library/resources. If you don’t have a library card yet, call the library and a staff member can get you set up with a temporary card number that will allow you access to Bridges, our largest digital collection.
The library’s book return drops are closed, and patrons who have materials checked out can be assured that they do not need to worry about due dates right now. We are already a fine-free library, and fines for those few items that still accrue them will be waived. Keep your materials at home, and we will gladly accept them back with no penalty when our doors open again. To keep staff and patrons safe, we are not checking out any new materials.
If you are able to access the Internet, we are keeping up our social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) pages with online storytimes, fun links, staff videos, and more. If you need access to the Internet, the library’s WiFi is still on and can be used from the parking lot.
We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses. Thank you for your patience. If you have any questions, please contact us. We are here.