On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 16, volunteers from Nestle volunteered their time to stain the Waverly Rail Trail Bridge. This effort was in participation of the Waverly Area United Way Day of Caring.
The city of Waverly is grateful for these volunteers who helped us complete this large project. We could not have completed it in such a short time without these volunteers and their eagerness to get the project done. We appreciate the volunteer spirit and the commitment of the Nestle staff to keeping Waverly and its amenities looking great.