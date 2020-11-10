The Waverly downtown district was a little more colorful this summer, thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the CN EcoConnexions From The Ground Up program administered by America in Bloom (AIB).
The program supports collaborative community greening projects that enhance landscapes, improve quality of life in communities, and improve environmental stewardship in communities neighboring CN Railway lines.
AIB is a national organization that promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
Streetscape elements for Bremer Avenue were completed this year, including uniquely designed planters featuring colorful plantings, and street trees using a planting system designed to insure healthy growth. The grant was sought by the City of Waverly to assist the project.
As a part of the grant process, Waverly participated in AIB’s National Awards Program. Normally, communities involved in the Program receive an in-person visit by a team of specially-trained judges that tour the community, meet leaders and volunteers, and provide coaching and mentoring. Because of the pandemic, the visit was conducted virtually through Zoom meetings. Waverly’s team pursued enhancement goals across seven levels of self-assessment including community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, and overall impression.
The final report from the AIB judges gave special recognition to Waverly for its downtown planters, describing them as stylish floral containers of black steel, limestone and wood with attractive plantings that bring a vibrancy to the downtown experience reinforcing that Waverly is someplace special. Special recognition was also given to the City of Waverly for transforming acres in Cedar Park and Prairie Park into prairie areas, saving mowing expense, offering natural beauty to visitors and creating habitat for pollinators as well as providing a learning laboratory for school groups.
Waverly also participated in AIB’s national symposium that was held virtually Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The event included informational sessions, outstanding speakers, idea sharing and networking. Waverly submitted a video presentation of the streetscape project that was shown during the event with similar presentations from towns and cities across the country.
The $25,000 grant award is appreciated by the Waverly community for its community development impact. Waverly’s team participated in AIB activities that emphasize the value of connecting people to the benefits of plants, trees, and flowers, but also reinforced that real community development goes beyond horticulture to include community vitality, heritage preservation, environmental efforts, and overall impression – all quality of life issues as well as economic drivers for vibrant communities such as Waverly.