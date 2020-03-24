Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful have announced Waverly was one of many communities across Iowa that have received a grant for the 2020 Keep Iowa Beautiful program.
The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa the number one state in the nation to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company. “Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 114 community projects in Iowa.”
Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful added, “The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live. These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities.”
The Waverly project is for repainting the storage facility for the Leisure Services Department.
In the 17-year partnership with KIB, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,165 gallons of paint for 1,000 community projects in Iowa.