The City of Waverly is fortunate to have a beautiful trail system throughout the community as well as the Rail Trail. The Leisure Services Department would like to remind trail users of some etiquette when using the trails to make the experience the best it can be for all users. The trail rules can also be found on the City of Waverly website at: http://www.waverlyia.com/leisure-services/facilities/rail-trail-trail-system/default.aspx
Rail-Trail Rules
• Signal turns or stops
• Move to single file when an oncoming trail user approaches
• Move off the trail or stay clear when stopped
• Show respect for adjacent private property
• No hunting or firearms allowed on trail or within 50 feet of trail
• Trail users are encouraged to wear appropriate safety equipment, including helmets
• When passing, say “on your left” or “passing”
• Pets should be on a leash and should not leave “anything” behind
• Keep the trail clean
• Slow down when the trail is busy
• Stay alert
• Have fun
For more information or questions, call Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.