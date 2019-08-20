The Waverly Rotary Club will host a German-themed Marv Walston Fall Feastival on Thursday, Sept. 12, to raise funds for local and international projects.
The Butcher Block of Waverly will cater German foods for the event, which will be held at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The evening begins with a cash bar at 6 p.m., followed by the meal at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available from Waverly Rotarians or at Meyer Pharmacy.
Entertainment will include music by Festeberg, a Wartburg College men’s choral group.
The Fall Feastival honors the late Marv Walston, a Waverly Rotarian who enthusiastically spearheaded this event for many years. Proceeds from the dinner will support the Waverly-Shell Rock Foundation, which benefits local students and teachers, and Water to Thrive, which funds wells in rural Africa.
Waverly Rotarians will use club funds and matching district grant funds to partner with the Wartburg College Water to Thrive chapter on the well initiative.