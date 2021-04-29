Members of the Waverly Rotary Club gathered at Brookwood Park on Thursday, April 22, to help with Earth Day cleanup of trash and debris in city parks.
According to club president Andrew Kahler, members enjoyed the opportunity to get together in person after spending most of the past year meeting virtually, via Zoom.
The group’s most recent Zoom meeting, April 17, was a get-together with the Highdown Rotary Club of Brighton, England. The Waverly and Highdown clubs shared sponsorship of Connor Roth, an Iowan who studied in England as a Rotary Global Scholar. Now back in Iowa, she spoke to Waverly Rotarians via Zoom earlier this month.
Last October, Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate Films in Santa Monica, California, provided an interesting Zoom program on her work with the popular Lionsgate film, “Knives Out.” Liz Gilman, executive producer of Produce Iowa – State Office of Media Production, spoke to Waverly Rotarians on Feb. 4. Her office, part of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, promotes and facilitates film and television production in the state
Kahler said Zoom has provided interesting program options with notable speakers, but local Rotarians are looking forward to resuming Thursday noon luncheons at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, beginning May 6. That day’s speaker will be author and inspirational speaker Aaron Putze, a native of West Bend, and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
Putze is senior director of information, education and industry relations for the Iowa Soybean Association and represents Iowa agriculture as a board member of the Animal Ag Alliance Board based in Arlington, Virginia. He also is a board member of the Public Relations Society of America-Iowa Chapter and Waukee Rotary Club.
Putze has delivered hundreds of presentations to organizations and groups of all sizes. Combining relevant stories, stunning visuals, humor and audience participation, he weaves together fun, engaging and memorable programs.
Local residents interested in attending the May 6 meeting should contact Kahler by April 29 at andrew.kahler@gmail.com.