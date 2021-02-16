Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Rotary Good Deeds

The Waverly Rotary Club will offer a one-month Good Deeds Auction between Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and Pi Day, March 14. Items will be posted weekly on the club’s Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub.

According to club president Andrew Kahler, the online auction will not only serve as a fundraiser, but in many cases it will benefit local businesses, from which Rotarians will purchase some of the auction items.

Among the first week’s items are unique COVID-19 pandemic collectibles – 5 ml empty vials of Moderna vaccine. Other initial offerings include wines crafted by local brewer Roy Ventullo, an original painting of a Norway scene by Waverly artist Arthur Frick, a quarterly delivery of flowers purchased from Ecker’s Flowers and Gifts and two loaves of homemade bread, along with a Rada bread knife.

“Amid the subzero temperatures of February, we hope the Good Deeds Auction will provide a little sunshine and help the club raise funds for a variety of worthwhile projects,” Kahler concluded.

