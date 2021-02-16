The Waverly Rotary Club will offer a one-month Good Deeds Auction between Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and Pi Day, March 14. Items will be posted weekly on the club’s Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub.
According to club president Andrew Kahler, the online auction will not only serve as a fundraiser, but in many cases it will benefit local businesses, from which Rotarians will purchase some of the auction items.
Among the first week’s items are unique COVID-19 pandemic collectibles – 5 ml empty vials of Moderna vaccine. Other initial offerings include wines crafted by local brewer Roy Ventullo, an original painting of a Norway scene by Waverly artist Arthur Frick, a quarterly delivery of flowers purchased from Ecker’s Flowers and Gifts and two loaves of homemade bread, along with a Rada bread knife.
“Amid the subzero temperatures of February, we hope the Good Deeds Auction will provide a little sunshine and help the club raise funds for a variety of worthwhile projects,” Kahler concluded.