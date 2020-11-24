WAVERLY – Waverly Rotary Club has been a staple of the community for nearly 100 years.
The club’s roots extend way back to the early 1900s. The idea of rotary started with the vision of Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney and University of Iowa law school graduate. On Feb. 23, 1905, Harris formed the Rotary Club – an organization to help professionals with diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas, as well as form meaningful and lifelong friendships.
Harris’ vision has spread around the country and the world over the following years.
With its motto of “Service Above Self,” the Waverly Rotary Club is among a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who come together to help provide positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad.
According to a news release, over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Members have an extensive track record of tackling challenges head on in their local communities, as well as around the world.
Locally, the Waverly Rotary Club has helped make a lasting, meaningful difference in the lives of members of its community.
Over the past number of years, the Waverly Rotary Club has built a playground at the Heartland Hills Habitat for Humanity Development, built a shelter at Pelikan Park along the Cedar River, provided funds, as well as labor for the installation of benches and trees throughout downtown Waverly.
Most recently, the Waverly Rotary Club raised $1,200 for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
“We challenged other service clubs in town to join us, and the Waverly Exchange Club accepted the challenge,” said Linda Moeller, who is a member of the Waverly Rotary Club’s publicity committee. “Together, we provided more than $2,300 for a great cause.”
The Waverly Rotary Club also has partnered with Self-Help International to provide safe drinking water in Nicaragua and an additional project to provide silos to store grain safely. The club also has sponsored annual scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock High School seniors, as well as provided volunteer service for the Backpack Project, the Salvation Army Kettle Drive and the Meals on Wheels program. The club also has helped make Christmas brighter for the Bremwood youth through an annual project that provides gift cards to each resident.
“We provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders,” Waverly Rotary Club’s mission statement reads.
“Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.”