Rotary van donation

Waverly Rotary Club president Andrew Kahler, right, presents a $3,000 check to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community CEO Paula Geise in support of a $48,000 campaign to provide a new van with wheelchair lift for Bartels residents. Also pictured, from left, are Administrator Veronica Shea and Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels.

 Courtesy photo

The Waverly Rotary Club recently donated $3,000 to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community toward the purchase of a new transit van with a wheelchair lift.

“We are pleased to contribute toward this project, which will help Bartels residents get out for rides during these isolated days of COVID-19,” said Andrew Kahler, club president. “When the restrictions of the pandemic ease, we hope to see the van once again bringing Bartels residents to community activities.”

The van will also provide transportation to doctor visits and other appointments.

According to Angie Daniels, Bartels marketing and development coordinator, the current van is unreliable, and the lift doesn’t always work. She said Bartels has raised about $9,000 toward the $48,000 cost of the replacement unit.

The Rotary Club contributed $1,500 to the project, plus a $1,500 match from Rotary District 5970. Daniels said other organizations or individuals interested in contributing can contact her at 319-352-6105 or give online at bartelscommunity.org, where a “donate” button takes visitors to a secure donation site.

Kahler said the Waverly Rotary Club has been meeting virtually since March, and these Zoom meetings have made it possible to host speakers from distant locations. On Oct. 1, the club visited with Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate Films in Santa Monica, California, whose most recent achievement was the popular film “Knives Out.”

“Interesting programs, a dedication to service in our community, and an opportunity to be part of the worldwide involvement of Rotary International make the Waverly Rotary Club a great experience,” Kahler said. “I invite anyone interested in joining to contact me at andrew.kahler@gmail.com.”