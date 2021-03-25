WAVERLY – In 2003, the final season Jeremy Langner and Lance Ploeger were co-head baseball coaches at Schaller-Crestland High School, just north of Interstate 20 in western Iowa.
Together, the two best friends remodeled the school’s baseball facility – a process that included fundraising for the installation of a grass infield.
It was the first of many time-consuming, fundraising projects Langner, now 40, has been involved in. Langner became the head baseball coach at Waterloo West in 2004, where he spent the next seven years building up the Wahawks. While at the helm, Langner raised more than $200,000 for a hitting facility at West – a structure that still exists today.
Fast forward to 2021. Langner, now the principal at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, is in the midst of the biggest undertaking of his career: Cedar River Park. The baseball/softball complex features eight ball diamonds, including an all-turf Miracle Field, a playground and a bike path. Cedar River Park is across the street from the Waverly Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway in Waverly.
“This is the bigger one,” said Langner. “This is the last one for me, in terms of major projects.”
Phase 1, which included breaking ground and moving dirt, began in June 2020 and was completed last November. During the Waverly City Council meeting in February, Cardinal Construction Inc. of Waterloo received the construction bid for Phase 2, which includes the building of the ball diamonds, as well as fences, is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. Phase 3 involves construction of buildings, including bathrooms, concessions and storage units. Cedar River Park is scheduled to be fully operational by April 2022.
“We are very excited to get Phase 2 started,” Waverly Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said. “... Cedar River Park is a great project for the city. It will allow all youth the opportunity to participate in baseball and softball. The inclusive park and trail will provide opportunities for other users of the Cedar River Park as well.”
When the facility finally opens, Langner said the site’s staple will be the Miracle Field – a fully rubberized surface that will allow athletes who are handicapped to play baseball and softball. Cedar River Park also will be a regional facility, Langner added, and he hopes to create leagues with surrounding towns, such as Parkersburg, which already has a league up and running.
“The site alone allows for both baseball and softball from kids who are from t-ball all the way up to 13 (and under),” he said. “... We have over 700 kids in baseball and softball. So, from your (recreation) level to your competitive level, there’s plenty of opportunities for this site to be utilized.”
Langner said the Cedar River Park campaign’s goal is to raise $1.2 million. As of today, $825,000 has been raised.
“All of our fundraising so far has been silent fundraising,” he said.
Langner plans to reach out to the public for support of the project in the coming weeks.
“There’s been conversations with business owners and stakeholders within the community,” he said.
The community can donate to the project by visiting cedarriverpark.com.
A different plan
When Champions Ridge – a 12-year effort to build a community baseball and softball complex, as well as a new home for the Bremer County Fair – was termed “dead” by former Waverly Mayor Dean Soash, the city wanted to go in a different direction.
Soash, who served as mayor from 2018-20, and the city formed a seven-member task force to help kickstart a new project. Soash reached out to Langner about it in July of 2019.
“(Soash) said we know you’re passionate about being a person in the community that cares about kids greatly, you know, working with kids all the time,” said Langner, “but then also somebody who has a history of being involved in baseball – you know, from coaching at (Waterloo) West to doing some other projects in the past.”
Langner said he wasn’t “100%” sure why he was asked to head a project of this magnitude, but he took it in stride.
In November of 2019, the Waverly City Council gave its stamp of approval for Cedar River Park to move forward with a unanimous 7-0 vote. An idea finally felt like reality. A process with many hurdles and road bumps intertwined was, finally, coming to fruition.
“From a task force perspective, we were relieved,” Langner said. “We were excited. We felt like there was really good dialogue with the city. We knew we were in the middle of one project being officially done to the next one starting. So we knew there was controversy in it, and it was never about us picking a side. It was really about what’s the realistic timeline to make this happen and have it be achieved. Because I think the same people that support both projects will benefit from it.
“There’s going to be something for us to use and move forward with and however we got there, right, wrong or indifferent, it’s happening.”
While Langner continues to focus on the development of Cedar River Park, he knows this project is different from Champions Ridge. In this case, Cedar River Park passed, whereas Champions Ridge did not. In fact, Langner was a proponent for Champions Ridge from the beginning.
“There’s probably a belief that I didn’t support it, but that’s not true,” he said. “I supported the project because I want the establishment of a facility for our community. Our community deserves it.
“I don’t necessarily think of it as that (Champions Ridge) failed. I just thought of it as, hey, what’s the opportunity? What are the things that we can do? I didn’t look at it as it would be me in the middle of it asking OK, what’s the next opportunity for us to complete this and get it moving because it’s long overdue. This conversation’s happened for nearly 25 years.”
‘Development of kids’
For as long as Langner has been involved in education – from coaching baseball to being an administrator – his biggest passion has been developing kids.
That concept helped create a mindset Langner has never wavered from. It began way back at Schaller-Crestland, then moved northeast to Waterloo before sliding into Waverly. And it’s the foundation Cedar River Park will, next spring, stand on.
Once completed, Langer believes Cedar River Park can take Waverly to the next step as a town and a community. The newest venue in town, Langner hopes, will attract visitors from across the state and, potentially, the region, through youth leagues and tournaments.
“Across the street is a beautiful soccer complex,” he said. “People come to that soccer complex and see how amazing it is. They’ll be able to see a baseball and softball complex. ... it’s about providing that opportunity and what the town does, and the focus is really about providing the best experience for families. … Being involved has allowed me to see everything that’s happening and how it can improve what exists, because you have to be here to see it, and this brings people to town.
“The focus really is the fact that the community is so focused on the development of kids and what kids can do and providing a quality experience. It is a culminating moment for me, but really, it makes me feel good about the number of kids that we’re going to impact not only now, but for the future. And it’s inclusive – it includes all kids, no matter who they are, who can play this game and play with their friends and allow people to watch it and enjoy it together. That’s the most rewarding thing.”