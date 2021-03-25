“We can make a difference,” Victoria Yamson told me. It was January 2020, and my colleagues Victoria Yamson and Benjamin Kusi had just returned from a trip to Ullo, 400 kilometers away from Self-Help’s main office in Kumasi, Ghana.
“They have experienced the can-do spirit,” Benjamin said. “There are a lot of things that they have initiated on their own. Ullo is a community where people have gone to the extent of building a dam with their own hands — a dam, for irrigation, with their own hands. You don’t see this in many parts of this country. No, we learned that most of their roads were built by them. They use their hands with little support from the government.”
That tells you how important agriculture is to the community: without irrigation, farmers in northern Ghana must rely exclusively on rainfed agriculture. Unlike in southern Ghana, there is just one rainy season, one season in which to cultivate crops for sustenance and for income. But with a dam in place, it’s possible to grow food all year round. Income-generating opportunities increase. There is the opportunity for the dignity of work year round.
Benjamin went on to explain that while meeting with seven of the eight sub-chiefs of the Ullo region, he had witnessed strong community leadership, and the dedicated commitment of the community members to enhancing quality of life. Together, they discussed some of the challenges faced by the community.
Situated in the Upper West region of Ghana, the community is very deprived in terms of roads, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, Kusi said, explaining a pattern of rural-to-urban migration that is familiar to many rural communities around the world and here in Iowa. “It’s because of the weather and because of the poor infrastructure situation, a lot of people don’t want to go there and work. Even people from that area, after migrating South for education, they don’t want to go back. And that keeps pushing the region very deep into poverty.”
The three greatest challenges identified by the communities were access to water, access to financing (particularly for agricultural endeavors), access to markets to sell produce. Financial institutions are far away from the rural communities, and interest rates are high. There is an established savings culture established through Village Savings Loan Associations (VSLA). Community members are mobilizing savings well — people are working hard help themselves — but it’s a very slow process when it’s little by little and there just isn’t much money in the system to begin with.
Engineers Without Borders was already actively partnering with the community to address access to water. SHI’s experience with agricultural entrepreneurship and micro-credit programs made the organization well-poised to serve as a community partner in provide training and micro-loans to help support farmers and women-owned small businesses to generate greater income.
We were invited as an organization by the Prince, and by the King subsequently, to bring Self-Help’s services and model — of empowering women, alleviating hunger, fighting malnutrition, improving agriculture — to bring that model into Ullo. And, you know, after that invitation, you and Victoria went up to Ullo and met with many different community leaders and listened to their stories and heard from them what they wanted, which is what convinced you that, yes, this would be a good partnership. You saw that leadership from the community, you saw that demonstrated commitment and, started to develop plans.
The Paramount Chief sent his son, Zack Saeed, to Kumasi to assess Self-Help’s model of community development that integrates empowering women, alleviating hunger, fighting malnutrition, and improving agriculture. After witnessing the programs and interacting with members of communities that had worked with Self-Help International, he was convinced that Self-Help was a trustworthy partner for the people in low-income rural communities such as Ullo.
Self-Help has twenty years of experience working in rural Ghana, but the expansion into northern Ghana marks a new chapter in Self-Help’s history. The decision to say yes to this invitation is one that the Board of Directors didn’t take lightly: Self-Help is committed to long-term development, and that is built upon trust and strong community relationships, it can’t be started and stopped and expected to yield strong results.
Self-Help is about creating opportunities. Our strength is in our local staff’s expertise: they know the challenges faced by rural farm families, they know the language and the culture, and they have the technical expertise and community development skills to facilitate change. The communities we partner with have a demonstrated commitment to help themselves. When people can access reliable information and the resources to put that knowledge into action, magic happens.
So we knew that there was a need, and that the community had invited us to collaborate, and that we were well suited to be able to make a lasting impact.
Benjamin Kusi describes the change best saying, “We are of the view that when we go there, working together with them, in five, 10 years time, we are ready to change these dynamics. We will see mothers having added income. When the crops are produced, they will either go into processing or go into direct trading. So mothers will have more work to do. This will lead to improved household income. Girls will go to school, they will become teachers, and become nurses. Post-harvest losses will be a thing of the past. Agricultural productivity will be enhanced. Their dietary diversity will improve. There will be more women empowerment.”
That leaves financing — and the global pandemic hit, and all plans went on hold. We’re ready to say yes, and now as we begin to return to normal, we need your help. The Lageschulte family has committed to matching gifts during this week’s virtual spring gala, in memory of long-time Self-Help board member David Lageschulte.
