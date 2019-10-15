Steven Corson opened the letter, stared blankly at it and then handed it off to his wife.
He couldn’t comprehend the words. Couldn’t believe them.
But Corson’s wife, Jo Ann, confirmed to him what his eyes couldn’t believe when he received the letter from his alma mater last March: He was going to be named a hall of famer in just a few months.
“It was really overwhelming,” he said Thursday. “I thought I was just up to be nominated, but I was getting inducted.”
Fast forward to now: Corson (Class of ‘79) is the newest member of Luther College’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The induction, which came during his 40-year reunion on Oct. 5 in Decorah, is a worthy honor for Corson, who was a four-year letter winner in track and field and three-year letter winner in cross country at Luther.
Corson was a member of three Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship track and field teams (1976-79), a champion in the IIAC mile run and mile relay in 1976, and a two-time all-conference member in cross country, among dozens of other achievements.
“My track coach and football coach, Bob Naslund, did the reading of the citation for me,” Corson said. “I had to stand next to him, of course, and you’ve got an auditorium full of people. They’re sharing all your accolades, kind of what you’ve done not only in your personal life since Luther, but what you did at Luther, and I had forgotten half of that. I mean, it was 40 years ago!”
The event gave Corson a chance to catch up with former teammates he hadn’t seen in a while.
For many years, he was the president of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, so it was hard to find the time to stay in touch.
“I haven’t been back that much because of work, but it was crazy,” Corson said. “All the guys I ran with, track and cross country, that were in my class were there because of the reunion. So they all came to the induction, and that was really neat.”
Corson, a Waverly native and 1975 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock, came to Luther with the plan of playing football in the fall and running track in the spring.
Only half of that plan worked out. While track came naturally to Corson — he ran the 800 meter, 1,600 meter and half-mile races — football was a different story.
“I was just too small,” Corson said. “Here I am, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds trying to tackle running backs and tight ends that are 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. I just wasn’t Division III football material, so I switched my gears.”
This reality turned out to be a blessing, as it opened a door to another path for Corson.
“The coach said, ‘Why don’t you come on for cross country, because it’ll help your track.’ I was really a track guy. That’s why I was there,” Corson said.
“I thought, ‘You’re kidding me. I have to run more than a mile?’ And they go, ‘Yeah, we run 10 miles a day.’ I couldn’t do it! But I hung in there, hung in there, hung in there. It helped my track career, but I also ended up doing ok with cross country.”
When Corson joined the six-member cross country team, Corson always finished seventh in just about every race.
That’s how it went during his sophomore and junior seasons, until things clicked in his final year.
Corson said his teammates and coaches were invaluable in how they helped him reach his potential.
“Track and cross country are two different animals, they really are,” Corson said. “These guys are getting up at 5 a.m., knocking on my door and saying, ‘Duke, we’re going for 5 miles right now.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve got practice tonight.’ They said, ‘That’s how you get good.’
“I couldn’t get into that at all at first. But finally I saw what it was doing. These guys were good. So they pulled me along. Without them, I probably would’ve quit.”
Thank goodness he didn’t — Corson went on to become the top runner on the cross country team.
In 1978, Corson broke out and finished 31st in the country, vaulting Luther to second place in the NCAA’s Division III.
Corson credits his mental fortitude as much as physical conditioning as the staples of his success.
Cross country requires enormous mental strength, which he recalls to this day.
“I can’t do this,” he said, reflecting on a particularly gruelling run. “I want to stop. I’m not going anymore. But when you see your coach out there, and he says, ‘Come on Duke, go get them!’ you’re in there. He could see when you were ready to quit.
Corson said he learned a lot from the competitive culture of the team.
“You’ve got to be disciplined enough to pace yourself,” Corson said.
Corson was raised in the funeral business. The rigorous hours required of him taught him dedication and sacrifice, lessons that translated well in sports.
Corson said his father was the main reason he was able to succeed.
“The discipline he had, and the never-get down attitude,” Corson said. “I learned that from him. It’s tough stuff. You get up at 2 in the morning on a call, you go to work, and you’re still working at 9 at night. So it’s sacrifice.”
That resilience led Corson to where he will now forever be: embedded in Luther sports lore.