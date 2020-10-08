The Waverly Senior Center is thrilled to announce it will be serving the first 506 Café since the pandemic closed the center in March.
The October Café will look a little different – lunch will be served by reservation only and the meals will be picked up by drive thru in new biodegradable containers and a special takeout bag sponsored by North Iowa Counseling LLC.
The October café will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Kathy and the WSC volunteer board members will be preparing a “center favorite” with proceeds to support the senior center programs.
The full October menu is: Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich, Potato Soup, Pea Salad, Fritos, Pie and Bottled Water
“Due to COVID-19 and our main concern being diners’ health and welfare, we have 'kicked it to the curb' for our opening 506 Café,” said Waverly Senior Center board chair Cyndi Campbell. “We have missed the community members and we receive many messages that our diners have missed us too, so we look forward to serving our loyal customers and hope to attract new ones. The Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich is always a big hit, so we decided to reopen with that on the menu.”
To make a reservation, please call 319-352-5678 by Friday, Oct. 9. The meal is $10 and will be packaged in biodegradable containers and the special takeout bag. Pick up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place.