The Waverly Senior Center is adding another fun and creative activity to their offerings for seniors of all ages.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 2, the new ceramics class will be taught by Tripoli resident Dolores Schmidt. Classes will be held weekly at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. This is the perfect time to make that holiday piece of ceramics for your home decoration or as a gift for the loved one who has everything.
Dolores Schmidt is a local treasure in the county, having taught ceramics for decades and owned a shop in Sumner, “Dolls for You.” She will now lend her talents as a teacher and mentor to anyone in the Waverly area who would like to begin ceramics lessons, continue honing their skills or help beginners as an advanced ceramist. Everyone is welcome!
There will be no charge for Dolores’s lessons, only a minimal fee for the use of materials to be used at the Center. The Center has paints, glazes and decor, a working studio and a kiln. Participants purchase their own project of Greenware pottery, available locally at such stores as Art Craft Studio, 1620 Commercial St., Waterloo.
To sign up for classes or to receive more information, please call Kathy at the Waverly Senior Center, 352-5678.
The deadline to sign up for the Oct. 2 class is Sept. 30. The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly and is handicapped accessible.