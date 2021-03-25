The Waverly Senior Center is throwing a party to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the 506 Café.
There will be a special cake served as part of the April lunch menu and a drawing for prizes. The April lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Boxed lunches will be served drive-thru only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Waverly Senior Center and its partner non-profit, The Bremer County Historical Society.
While we encourage our loyal diners to reserve a take-out lunch, there will be no purchase necessary to be eligible for prizes, nor be present to win. To submit an entry, please visit the Waverly Senior Center anytime during working hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, to fill out a prize form. Diners will also be given the opportunity to submit their entries when picking up lunches on the day of April 6.
The April menu is: turkey casserole, broccoli cheese soup, green beans, dinner roll, anniversary cake with ice cream cup and bottled water
“Four years ago, the Waverly Senior Center had a vision to bring quality, home-cooked food to the community and to raise funds to support local non-profits and their work. The monthly lunch is going strong and we are thankful to be partnering with another important organization, the Bremer County Historical Society, as we celebrate this milestone,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
Jill Everding, president of the Bremer County Historical Society said, “We are looking forward to this valued partnership with the Waverly Senior Center and the April Anniversary 506 Café. We encourage our members to support the Café while enjoying a wonderful lunch.”
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. Monday, April 5. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe.
We would like to acknowledge and thank our anniversary sponsors: Anniversary cake donated by Fareway.
Prizes courtesy of: Ecker’s Flowers, “Flower of the Month” for 3 months; Wartburg Dining, $20 Gift Card; Waverly Lions Club, Ticket for Pancake Breakfast; Friends of the Waverly Veterans Post, 2 Thursday Evening Dinners; Waverly Senior Center, Gift Certificate to 506 Café.
No purchase necessary. Do not need to be present to win.