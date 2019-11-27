In December the 506 Café will celebrate the holiday with a wonderful lunch and a special treat — carolers from the Waverly Child Care and Preschool.
The center will be decorated for the holidays with a special tree and trimmings. Join in the festivities by supporting the last lunch of 2019 on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Waverly Senior Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kathy and the WSC volunteer board members will be preparing a delicious lunch with proceeds earmarked to support the new kitchen remodel project. Gift certificates will be available which make great stocking stuffers!
The 506 Café hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the Waverly Child Care & Preschool Carolers performing at 1 p.m.
“The December Café is such a treat. Our old Victorian home will be decorated for the season and Kathy and her elves will be preparing a lunch to compliment,” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center. “We look forward to serving returning community members and hope to attract new diners for our last lunch of the year. The carolers will be an added blessing of the season.”
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert. Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.
There is no 506 Café in January. The next 506 Café will be on Feb. 7, 2020.