The Waverly Senior Center’s Annual Open House will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
This is an opportunity for all “friends” of the center to hear more about the upcoming activities and goals for 2020 and beyond, including the Kitchen Remodel Campaign. A short program will begin at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
“For 54 years the Center has been an integral part of the Waverly and surrounding communities. We encourage citizens who use the center to come join us on Sunday, the 17th to celebrate our success and to learn more about how they can become actively involved in its future growth,” said Jo Lynn Redies, Special Events Coordinator.
The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 E. Bremer Avenue, Waverly. For more information call 352-5678 or Facebook.com/WaverlySeniorCenter or on the web at www.waverlyseniorcenter.org