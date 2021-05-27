The Waverly Senior Center’s June 506 Café will feature a delicious take-out lunch featuring an Italian-themed menu.
The luncheon date is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Boxed lunches will again be served drive-thru-only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Waverly Senior Center activities as they slowly reopen for more events.
The June menu is: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, carrot soup, garden salad, angel food dessert with fruit topping and bottled water
“We appreciate the continued support of the community in purchasing our monthly lunch, which goes to provide important activity programming at the Center. While we will continue to be drive-thru only for the 506 Café, we are happy to be open for in-person coffee and card clubs, exercise groups, and our ceramics classes,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board chair.
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. Monday, June 7. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their take-out lunch, and the Center will have all safety measures in place.
