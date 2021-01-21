The Waverly Senior Center is pleased to announce it will partner with the Waverly Lions Club for the first 506 Café of the new year.
We hope our loyal diners will join us for the February 506 Café from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Boxed lunches will be served drive-thru only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit both organizations.
The February menu is: Chicken enchilada casserole, tomato rice soup, refried beans with cheese, corn chips, vanilla ice cream with a sugar wafer and bottled water
“The Waverly Lions Club does such great work in the Waverly community through their vision program, ramp building for the physically-challenged, and other ongoing projects,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair. “We are pleased they are joining the Waverly Senior center again in the success of the 506 Café for February. Their members will be helping box and serve the lunches to our drive thru diners.”
Mark Trax, president of the Waverly Lions Club said, “The Waverly Lions Club partnership with the 506 Café at the Waverly Senior Center is a great way to raise funds for our community projects.”
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by Monday, Feb. 1. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place. If you previously received your meal in the special takeout bag and would like to return it, we will sanitize and recycle.