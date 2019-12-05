The Waverly Senior Center is all decked out for the holidays and a fantastic setting for the first Christmas tabletop tree design class.
Cyndi Ecker Campbell and her elves from Ecker’s Flowers & Greenhouses will guide you through this design class from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Attendees will go home with their own tabletop tree to add a special keepsake to their home decor.
“We offered a Thanksgiving pumpkin class in November and the response was overwhelmingly positive,” said Cyndi Campbell, owner of Ecker’s Flowers & Greenhouses. “Participants will enjoy socializing in a fun and relaxed atmosphere while creating this long lasting tabletop tree with fresh cut boxwood, LED fairy lights and charming holiday decorations.”
The cost for the Christmas tabletop tree design class is $45 and all materials will be provided. Wine and refreshments will also be served. The class is limited to 20 participants and only nine spots are still available. Call (319) 352-1910 to purchase tickets or online on the Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouses Facebook page. Reservations close on Dec. 10 or when full.