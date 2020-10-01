The Waverly Senior Center board of directors is excited to announce they are reopening for the first time since the pandemic hit in March.
Several favorite activities are back on the schedule, with more to be added as health and safety measures prove successful. The large open spaces at the center will allow for exercise classes, card clubs and small private gatherings.
Masks are required on all entering the center, temperatures will be taken, a sign-in sheet will be mandatory and complimentary masks will be provided should patrons forget to bring one. In addition, the center has an air purifier on site and all touchpoint surfaces will be sterilized. All activities can be reserved by calling 352-5678.
“We are extremely optimistic we have taken all the safety measures necessary to reopen the center to our patrons, and we will continue to monitor our progress,” said board chair Cyndi Campbell. “We are starting with our signature activities that seniors have missed since March, including our 506 Café. We hope to have a great turnout and return important activities requested by this population.”
Exercise Classes will begin from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
Space is limited to eight participants plus the instructor, Melissa Warren.
Masks required and bottled water will be provided.
Ceramics classes are held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, reservations required. The woodworking shop is open by appointment only.
Card club groups may reserve tables and refreshments by reservation only.
The 506 Café has been “kicked to the curb” but is opening in October. Lunch will be served by reservation only and the meals will be picked up by drive thru in new biodegradable containers sponsored by North Iowa Counseling LLC. The October café will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kathy and the WSC volunteer board members will be preparing a “center favorite” with proceeds to support the senior center programs.
The full October menu is: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, potato soup, pea salad, Fritos pie and bottled water.
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by Friday, Oct. 9. The meal will be packaged in biodegradable containers and the special takeout bag. Pick up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the center will have all safety measures in place.