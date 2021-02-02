Waverly-Shell Rock Schools have announced registration dates and methods for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
Online Registration for all Waverly-Shell Rock Kindergarten will take place Feb. 15-25.
New families will need to go to the Waverly-Shell Rock website, www.wsr.k12.ia.us, and choose the Kindergarten Registration link. Current families will use their Parent Infinite Campus to register. Contact your child’s school secretary for login information.
Walk-in for Shell Rock Students will be available Feb. 23 for Kindergarten and Preschool Registration at Shell Rock Elementary School, 214 N. Cherry St., Shell Rock, call 319-885-4311.
Walk-in for Waverly Students will be Feb. 24 and 25 at West Cedar Elementary School, 221 15th St. NW, Waverly, call 319-352-2754.
Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three walk-in days.
Walk-in registration is available for those who need assistance with registration. Please bring a birth certificate, immunizations and Infinite Campus username and password (if you already have students in the district). Face masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be limited space available.
Birth certificates and immunization records can be uploaded into the online registration form, dropped off, or mailed.
- Preschool registration for Shell Rock Elementary School is available at walk-in registration Feb. 23, on a first-come, first-served basis. (There will not be online registration for Preschool). There is a 10-day window from Feb. 19 to March 5 for Shell Rock Elementary attendance center children to register and be placed on the class list.
Enrollment is capped at 20 students, so names will be added to a waiting list if the cap is met. Families outside of the Shell Rock attendance center may also register at that time, but their names will go on a waiting list. If space is still available after March 5, families outside of the Shell Rock attendance area will be added to the class list.