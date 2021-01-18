The needs are going up, but the donations are going down.
That’s the current predicament of the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, says Patrick Feldhake, the president of the board.
Now in his third year in this volunteer position, Feldhake, who manages claims operations at CUNA Mutual, said that the trend was noticeable even before the pandemic hit last March. But once it did, it put even more pressure on charitable donations, hence on contributions to WSRAUA.
At the end of February last year, the group decided not to renew its lease for office space at the current location of Century 21 at 805 W. Bremer Ave.
The goal was to use every penny, literally, to help with the needs in the community.
“We became virtual before everyone else did,” Feldhake jokes, adding that the office moved two weeks before the pandemic hit.
Since then, Jill Krall, the executive director, has been running the operation from her home office, and in the meantime, thanks to Nicole Miller, the pastor’s wife, Waverly Life Church offered an office where the organization can store the provisions awaiting distribution.
Today, the shelves in that office are lined with packages of hygiene products, non perishable food items, coats and baby diapers and wipes, among other items.
Meanwhile, the overall impact of the pandemic on the businesses, which in many cases resulted in working from home, stemmed off such sustaining staples of fundraising as chilli cook-offs, potlucks, silent auctions and the ever-popular dunk tanks.
“We have some cost saving from the closure of the office, but the projections at this time indicate that the losses will be deeper than expected,” Feldhake added.
Feldhake said he remains hopeful that with the curbing of the pandemic through the vaccine, businesses will return to normalcy, and the coffers of charities, like the area United Way, will be replenished.
“As the pandemic continues on, we’re seeing a surge in need for things like food, housing and utility assistance,” he said. “I remain optimistic that the supply will meet the demand. Every dollar raised goes to helping real families in our community recover.”
To donate, please send a check to: P.O. Box 271, Waverly, IA 50677, call 319-352-2582, email director@wsrunitedway.org or go to www.wsrunitedway.org/give.