The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way a dream for this community! It’s a dream in which people seeking help can easily access assistance at times that are convenient for them, in a location that is convenient for them, in a collaborative space which embraces their privacy and is inclusive and accessible for all.
Executive Director, Jill Krall, says, “I’ve been with the organization for 7 years and I have seen the needs of the community continue to change. If we don’t change with those needs, we are doing a dis-service to those who need us most. We are committed to providing the highest level of service possible to those who need us.”
The end result of the journey to this dream has not been finalized, but the Board of Directors and Staff are researching options and working with community partners to continue to develop this dream. In the meantime, the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way stands ready to continue to meet the needs of people in our community. Krall says “Serving people is what we do best. Simply put, we exist to help people in need and improve our community. We are committed to being the best we can be!”
As of Feb. 28, the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way will vacate the current physical space temporarily while the best long term solution for services in Bremer and Butler County is developed.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way can still be reached at 319-352-2582, through our website at www. wsrunitedway.org, via Facebook, or at jill@wsrunitedway.org. Face to face meetings will be held at the most convenient location and time for the individuals involved.
All programs operated by the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way continue to operate including the diaper bank, coat distribution, emergency food boxes, volunteer services, and referral services for crisis and ongoing needs. Additionally, we continue our planning for the Summer Lunch Program as well as the 2020 Day of Caring event on Sept. 11.