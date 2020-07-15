With the number of area cases of COVID-19 spiking and area summer sports programs closing as athletes test positive, the pros and cons of opening schools this fall for face-to face instruction are the fodder of recent conversation.
The W-SR School Board announced their intention during their monthly meeting on July 13 to revisit this topic at their Aug. 12 meeting.
“How do you balance inconvenience with safety?” asked Superintendent Ed Klamfoth as board members relayed responses from constituents regarding child-care difficulties created by hybrid education.
Hybrid education would create lower building occupancy rates with smaller class sizes that meet face-to-face on some days and meet remotely on other days. Different schedules may be required for various grade levels.
Hybrid plans were just one of three types of plans submitted to the Iowa Department of Education earlier this summer. Other plans included all remote or all face-to face scenarios.
“How long would it take to screen the temperatures of 2,300 kids a day?" Klamfoth asked. "Is the hybrid plan better than not being here at all?”
He added that the hybrid system would provide some relief to an already-stretched thin school transportation system.
Considering the needs of young learners, Klamfoth added, “It may be feasible to keep all third graders in one space and move special teachers in and out of that space. That situation would not work for middle and high school students where 750-800 students pass through crowded hallways.
“We know that parents want kids in school. What if teachers are exposed? Who will monitor classrooms when subs are non-existent? We may have students who are quarantined 14 days moving in and out of education. We haven’t been doing nothing here. We are considering many ideas.
“We spent a long time talking about masks and if they ought to be required. We can require as a district that students use them. Masks would be appropriate during hallway passing time for high school and middle school students, and on busses. We could have different expectations at different levels. I think there would be opportunities during the day to take masks off,” Klamfoth said.
While Klamfoth earlier thought masks should be optional, he thinks things have changed, and understands the challenges for instruction with young learners. One thousand cloth masks have been purchased for school personnel.
“We’re going to make it work. It’s the only option we have,” said Director of Education Services Bridgette Wagoner who summed up the discussion.
Thanks were expressed to Nestle’s and Miller’s True Value Hardware, which respectively provided 3,000 disposable face masks, and a bottomless source of free hand sanitizer. Internet connectivity is still a problem for some rural residents. Discussion with Waverly Utilities are continuing. District facilities will remain closed for use by groups outside the district.
Wagoner, who is also the District Equity Coordinator, commented on the on-going baseball investigation.
“We’re continuing to work through the equity investigation. We have completed 32 interviews with W-SR individuals who were between left and center field, compiling 108 pages of transcripts. Charles City interviews will continue on Wednesday. We will wrap up and share the report in very near future. We will have an accurate reporting of the facts.”
In other district business, an extensive discussion on bus routes culminated in tabled action until August following a revision and review of the transportation policy. Under discussion is the elimination of the old Irving School site as a pick-up and drop off point.
The Board voted to eliminate the $50/credit hour reimbursement to teachers for certificate renewal or salary advancement which results in an estimated annual cost saving of $12,000 to $13,000 per year.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the budget issue we are going to have to face. It’s not a lot of money, but it is a fair amount of money.” The Board approved the 2020-2021 Superintendent contract in the amount of $205,708.84.
A contract was awarded to the Estes Construction Corporation of West Des Moines and Davenport, named as the Construction Manager for District facilities visioning. A group of district patrons will be invited to participate in the creation of a facilities assessment master plan to address future needs and priorities. The master plan will be presented to the Board in January 2021, allowing time for a possible March referendum. A referendum would not necessarily include construction, but could include facility improvements such as enhanced HVAC systems.
W-SR Board meetings are open the public via Zoom conference. The address link is listed on the W-SR Board agenda.