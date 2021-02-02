Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ballots are available for Absentee voting for the Waverly Shell-Rock Community School District General Obligation Bond Special Election. Absentee voting can be done either in person or by mail.

In person Absentee Voting is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Bremer County Courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave, Waverly. The deadline for voting in person is at 5 p.m. Monday, March 1. Days that have extended hours are Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26 until 5 p.m.

To receive a ballot by mail, the deadline to make a written request for this election is at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Request forms are available in the Auditor’s office and online at www.co.bremer.ia.us and www.sos.iowa.gov.

Voted ballots may either be delivered to the Auditor’s office before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 or mailed with a postmark on or before Monday, March 1.

For further information, contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at (319) 352-0340 or email sularue@co.bremer.ia.us or swolf@co.bremer.ia.us.

Tags

Trending Food Videos