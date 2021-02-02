Ballots are available for Absentee voting for the Waverly Shell-Rock Community School District General Obligation Bond Special Election. Absentee voting can be done either in person or by mail.
In person Absentee Voting is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Bremer County Courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave, Waverly. The deadline for voting in person is at 5 p.m. Monday, March 1. Days that have extended hours are Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26 until 5 p.m.
To receive a ballot by mail, the deadline to make a written request for this election is at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Request forms are available in the Auditor’s office and online at www.co.bremer.ia.us and www.sos.iowa.gov.
Voted ballots may either be delivered to the Auditor’s office before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 or mailed with a postmark on or before Monday, March 1.
For further information, contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at (319) 352-0340 or email sularue@co.bremer.ia.us or swolf@co.bremer.ia.us.