In their first Northeast Iowa Conference showdown of the season, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team was victorious over the Decorah Vikings on Friday night in Waverly.
After winning the first game of the teams' two-game set this season 57-52, the Go-Hawks improve to 2-2 on the season. Since starting the season with two tough losses, W-SR has gotten up to .500.
Sophomore Hogan Hansen was the star for Waverly-Shell Rock, scoring a game-high 19 points on 4-of-10 shooting and making 10 of 12 free throw attempts.
Hansen also added five rebounds and a team-leading five assists and three blocks.
W-SR junior Caleb Burks was also solid in the paint, scoring 13 points on an efficient 4-for-5 shooting and reeling in a team-high seven rebounds.
Sophomore Keaton Farmer, the Go-Hawks' leading scorer through four games, scored 10 points Friday.
Meanwhile, for Decorah, junior Charles Robinson scored 14 points, and senior Patrick Bockman scored 11.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout. Waverly-Shell Rock outscored the Vikings 9-7 in the first quarter, but Decorah took a one-point, 25-24 lead into halftime after a 18-15 second quarter.
But the second half was all Go-Hawks. They outscored Decorah 14-12 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth.
After scoring just 78 points over the first two games of the season combined, Waverly-Shell Rock appears to be hitting its stride, as the team's scoring has vastly improved over the past week.
Next up, the Go-Hawks head to New Hampton (1-3) on Friday for another conference matchup with the Chickasaws.