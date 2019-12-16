Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In their first Northeast Iowa Conference showdown of the season, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team was victorious over the Decorah Vikings on Friday night in Waverly.

After winning the first game of the teams' two-game set this season 57-52, the Go-Hawks improve to 2-2 on the season. Since starting the season with two tough losses, W-SR has gotten up to .500. 

Sophomore Hogan Hansen was the star for Waverly-Shell Rock, scoring a game-high 19 points on 4-of-10 shooting and making 10 of 12 free throw attempts. 

Hansen also added five rebounds and a team-leading five assists and three blocks. 

W-SR junior Caleb Burks was also solid in the paint, scoring 13 points on an efficient 4-for-5 shooting and reeling in a team-high seven rebounds. 

Sophomore Keaton Farmer, the Go-Hawks' leading scorer through four games, scored 10 points Friday. 

Meanwhile, for Decorah, junior Charles Robinson scored 14 points, and senior Patrick Bockman scored 11. 

The game was neck-and-neck throughout. Waverly-Shell Rock outscored the Vikings 9-7 in the first quarter, but Decorah took a one-point, 25-24 lead into halftime after a 18-15 second quarter.

But the second half was all Go-Hawks. They outscored Decorah 14-12 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth. 

After scoring just 78 points over the first two games of the season combined, Waverly-Shell Rock appears to be hitting its stride, as the team's scoring has vastly improved over the past week. 

Next up, the Go-Hawks head to New Hampton (1-3) on Friday for another conference matchup with the Chickasaws. 

Tags