Perhaps the best word to describe the first half of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team’s season is “streaky.”
Back in early December, the Go-Hawks began their season by losing two games to Waterloo East and Xavier.
After that, Waverly-Shell Rock bounced back by winning four straight games, three of which coming by at least 15 points. By beating Oelwein, Decorah, New Hampton and Waukon during a stretch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 20, the Go-Hawks got a head start over the rest of the Northeast Iowa Conference.
But now, after losing 48-46 in double overtime to Crestwood on Friday night in Cresco, the Go-Hawks are back on a losing streak after dropping their third straight game.
The first two losses of the current streak — to Marion on Dec. 21 and Charles City on Jan. 3 — both came by double digits, but Friday was a different story.
Waverly-Shell Rock (4-5) and Crestwood (5-5) were tied at 10 points after the first quarter, and when halftime arrived, the Go-Hawks led by one point — 26-25.
W-SR outscored Crestwood again in the third quarter, 9-8, but the Cadets were able to force overtime by outscoring the Go-Hawks 8-6 in the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored just three points each in the first overtime, and Crestwood was able to walk away with the 2-point win after the second extra period.
After starting the season with four wins over conference opponents, Waverly-Shell Rock’s NEIC record is now 4-2.
The team will have a chance to make the conference record 5-2 and end the losing streak when it welcomes Oelwein (2-8) on Tuesday night in Waverly.
