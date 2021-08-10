The Waverly-Shell Rock High School color guard is on a mission to help save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive.
Through the Red Cross High School Club Program, our students, parents and volunteers have the chance to give hope to hospital patients.
Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. That’s why club members need your help! The W-SR High School color guard will host a Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 18 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly.
Your support not only helps save lives, it also can help students. By hosting a blood drive that collects at least 30 pints, the Red Cross will reward the W-SR High School color guard by purchasing items to benefit the program. Students also can earn volunteer hours and valuable leadership skills.
The need for blood is constant. Accident and burn victims, cancer patients and those living with sickle cell disease often rely on blood products for treatment. Make a difference and sign up to give blood today!
To schedule an appointment, contact Brian Graettinger at 319-239-1074 or sign up at the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years old or younger also may have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Thanks in advance for your support of the W-SR High School color guard blood drive.