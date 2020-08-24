WAVERLY – Following the devastating derecho storm that leveled the Cedar Rapids area and other parts of Iowa, Dave Litterer picked up the phone.
The Waverly-Shell Rock athletics director called up every AD in the area and asked how he could help. Cedar Rapids Jefferson AD Chris Deam remained in constant contact with Litterer.
On Aug. 16, Litterer and his wife, Barb, dropped off some items around the area. Litterer then decided to organize a charitable drive within the Waverly and Shell Rock communities. He shared his idea during last week’s fall sports’ parents’ meetings. From last Wednesday through Friday, everyone involved, including W-SR coaches and student-athletes, among others, gathered as many supplies as they could – water, Gatorade, food, money ¬¬– to send to those in need.
Then, the W-SR Booster Club decided to chip in. The booster club cooked 400 hamburgers and hot dogs at 7 a.m. last Saturday.
By 9:30 that morning, all of the collected items were loaded up and sent on their way to Cedar Rapids. By 11 a.m., the group made its first drop-off at Squaw Creek mobile home community in Marion, then to Marion Village mobile home community for the second drop-off. The group then unloaded its truckload of supplies at Jefferson High for its final stop of the day.
“It was very heart-warming for myself, personally, and I think everybody in our community wanted to help, if they could, in some way,” Litterer said. “This was just a first-case scenario of how we could do it easily by them dropping off supplies, donating items.”
Litterer said the total amount of donations was between $12,000 and $14,000, with another $1,000 worth of cash and gift cards that were distributed to those affected by the derecho.
“It was a good thing to do, and our communities stepped up,” Litterer added. “Communities of both Waverly and Shell Rock, anybody that donated any items, I’m so appreciative of and thankful for.”