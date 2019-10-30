The Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation has made their fall grants awards with a total giving award of $3,546.72 split between five projects that will benefit students of all ages.
New gymnastics mats will be purchased that will replace 40-year old mats that serve K-8 WSR students. This equipment is shared between all elementary and middle school building and PE teachers. Gymnastics is a three week unit that exposes students to the opportunity to practice skills which are otherwise only available through paid memberships to gymnastics clubs. “Teaching the fundamental skills of gymnastics intentionally works on the essential skills required in forms of movements,” PE teacher Jared Tucker says. “Students who participate in gymnastics will gain strength, flexibility, and most importantly, we often see increases in self-confidence as they learn to do things that previously seemed impossible,”
The High School band will receive a commissioned work from noted jazz composer and retired UNI faculty member, Dr. Bob Washut. Dr. Washut will also work with students while preparing the piece for performance. These monies will be matched with other secured dollars from the Shell Rock Music Association and WSR Jazz Band. Jim Vowels states, “Without a doubt, this endeavour will expand our teaching and learning simply because we’ve never done this before. Having the composer stand in front of you and tell you what he’s thinking will be something none of us will ever forget!”
Additional printmaking supplies will be purchased to allow the medium to be developed and taught at the third grade level for approximately 157 students. Reusable monoprint pads and tools will also be purchased which a different form of printmaking than currently used. Art teacher Angie Steuer says, “Adding a new medium to the hands of our students is something that will help enhance our student’s learning in so many ways. It gives me more opportunity to connect to their learning in the general classroom, and helps to expand their knowledge of so many important parts of our lives through printmaking. It’s always my hope that my students can take my stories, my experiences, their experiences and their final projects and teach whomever is in their lives about what they learned and did. This gives them another opportunity to feel good about what they can create and tell their own story about how they created their work through their minds and hands.”
A ‘STEM makerspace’ will be created for 7th grade students in Sara Heitz’s class. Students will have access to the makerspace materials during science class, as well as during enrichment time blocks throughout the day. This project will provide an engaging space for students to explore and expand their creativity and build STEM skills. Additionally, it will provide physical sensory materials that can help students refocus energy and regulate their minds and bodies so they are ready and able to learn in the classroom.
Finally, flexible seating in the West Cedar Kindergarten classrooms will allow students to become more focused on their individual learning. This type of seating allows for an option to sit on a chair or on the “wobble” side of the chair, which allows them wobble to get their sitting wiggles out. Marty Wurth mentions, “The students will work on becoming more self-focused on their learning by learning to self-regulate their bodies when needed. The students who need sensory integration will have the opportunity to do this during reading instruction or individual work time at the reading table with teacher or associate.”
The Waverly-Shell Rock Foundation serves as a catalyst to expand and enhance educational experiences and opportunities for students, staff, and residents of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District.