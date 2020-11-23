The Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District will host two virtual events in the coming days to share information on the district’s facilities needs and answer questions from community members.
The first event will take place via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Members of the public can join by visiting https://zoom.us/s/96651237579 and entering webinar ID number 966 5123 7579.
The second event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Community members may access the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/s/99034764043 and entering webinar ID 990 3476 4043.
Residents may dial in (audio only) to either meeting by calling 301-715-8592. Members of the local news media are also invited to attend either or both events.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has demanded much of our attention over the past several months, the school district and board are engaged in a process to evaluate and find solutions to the district’s most pressing facilities needs,” said Dr. Ed Klamfoth, superintendent. “We look forward to sharing more information about these needs with our community members and taking next steps in terms of addressing them.”
WSR’s facilities needs stem largely from recent growth in district enrollment. In recent years, enrollment in grades K-4 increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at the earliest grade levels. Grades K-4 have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade.
The district’s facilities are also aging. Its four elementary schools and high school all have portions of their buildings that are nearing the end of their usable lifespan if they do not receive significant investments. Five of the six buildings in the district are nearing 70 years old in certain areas.
To learn more about and find answers to frequently asked questions regarding WSR’s facilities needs, please visit https://www.wsrfacilities.org.