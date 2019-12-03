On Wednesday, Oct. 30, eight members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter left to attend the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. They returned from this great learning experience after the American FFA Degree Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Members that attended were Kaden Dewey, Tyler Heine, Colton Long, Belle Mohn, Jon Sorensen, John Steffen, Bailey Walsh, Gavin Wedemeier and adviser Amy Mitchell.
To attend the National FFA Convention, members had to complete an application including reasons why they should miss three days of school, why they wanted to attend the national convention, and what they hoped to gain to benefit their chapter by attending. Applications were then reviewed by a committee to determine whether each applicant met the qualifications for attending the convention.
During their trip, students got the opportunity to go to different sessions, career show, workshops, tours and concerts. The first full day in Indiana, members attended the 1st General Session of the Convention to listen to the 91st National Officer Team and motivational speaker Bob Goff.
Then the group went to Indy Screampark learning about what it takes to run a business. The manager of the park talked about the importance of having a business plan and budget to make the most of your business. Members even got to go through one of the five of their haunted houses. They then ended that night with the Brett Young concert.
They got to visit a nationwide career show, learning about many college opportunities and careers with an agriculture background. While enjoying meeting with the different leaders and gathering free information they provided. Members attended a workshop learning about where life can take you in the future. They visited the NCAA Hall of Fame and participated in a scavenger hunt learning the history of the different NCAA sports.
The chapter also went to the Sixth General Sessions which had inspiring keynote speaker Michelle Poler and her 100 day challenge. On Saturday, there were two Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members, Jenna Steffen and Macy Janssen, who walked across the stage to receive their American Degree. This degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn.