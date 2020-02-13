The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter has worked hard this year to secure funds for the GO-HAWK Pack Project.
This event is in its fifth year at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where the FFA Chapter teams up with Meals from the Heartland to package meals for the local food bank and Third-World countries. This year several senior students have been working hard to raise the funds needed for this event.
Tyler Heine and Bailey Walsh have dedicated their time and talent to help fundraise and write grants. Tyler Heine used his skills to help receive a Farm Credit Services grant to help secure meals to be packaged.
This award comes to the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA in the amount of $1,000. Other fundraising events to help offset the cost of this event was a Pizza Ranch work night in December along with the Cookie Walk Event held downtown during Christmas on Main.
The chapter’s goal this year is to package 50,000 meals on March 25 during the day. If you would like to help package meals or to donate please contact Amy Mitchell FFA Advisor by email at amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us.