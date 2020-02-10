Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Friday night in Cresco, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team said goodbye to someone who probably created nightmares for the Go-Hawks but will be remembered as one of the best athletes in the area.

Sharon Goodman, Crestwood’s 6-foot-3 senior center, played her final game against W-SR on Friday. The University of Iowa commit who has scored 27 points per game this season — good for third in the state — will no longer be able to haunt W-SR’s front court.

And while the Go-Hawks embraced Goodwin after Friday’s game and congratulated her on a great high school career, the evening was about W-SR, which defeated the Cadets 55-31.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s 16th straight win earned the team the Northeast Iowa Conference championship and a season series sweep over Crestwood.

Amazingly, the Go-Hawks still haven’t lost a game since Dec. 5, 2019 — 67 days ago from Tuesday.

Perhaps fittingly, Waverly-Shell Rock held Goodman to just 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting in its final game against her.

Friday night saw a standout performance from junior Kenzie Roling, who has only produced more and more since being promoted to the starting lineup in January. She scored a team-leading 16 points while missing just one of her 8 shot attempts from the field. Roling also led the team with 4 steals and posted 3 assists.

Senior Britney Young was second with 11 points — she made 2 of 3 attempts from deep — and led the team with 4 assists. Senior Camryn Grawe scored 8 points and reeled in 6 rebounds.

Waverly-Shell Rock, now 16-2 on the season, has just two games left in the regular season, both at home: vs. Charles City on Tuesday night, and vs. West Delaware on Friday night.

