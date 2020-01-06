The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team ended 2019 looking like one of the better teams in Class 4A, and it entered 2020 looking no different.
In their first game of the new year, the Go-Hawks dominated Northeast Rival Conference rival Charles City 55-16 on Friday night at Charles City High School.
The 39-point margin is W-SR’s largest since beating Oelwein 79-5 back on Dec. 10.
The victory brings the No. 11 Go-Hawks’ win streak to seven straight games, and after starting the season 0-2, the team is now 7-2.
Charles City, meanwhile, lost its third straight game and falls to 3-8 on the year.
Just like she has all season, junior Abbie Draper led Waverly-Shell Rock in scoring with 18 points. Draper made 8 of her 12 shot attempts while recording four rebounds and two blocks.
Senior Britney Young was right behind with 14 points, 12 of which came on 3-pointers (Young made 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc). Young also led the team in steals (6) and assists (4).
Senior Camryn Grawe recorded seven points, three assists and three steals.
After hosting Clear Lake on Monday night, the Go-Hawks welcome conference rival Crestwood on Friday.