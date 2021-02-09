The Waverly Community School District administration and Board of Education will hold a series of virtual public meetings to share information on the March 2 bond issue vote and answer community members’ questions.
The events will take place, via Zoom, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10; from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16; and from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Community members can join these meetings by visiting this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83752009442?pwd=eVVPWE1reVZrWG94aTRURXVXWFdHQT09.
“As we get closer to election day, the district and board are continuing our efforts to ensure all families and community members have good information about the purpose of this bond issue and how it would impact our schools,” W-SR Community School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said. “We look forward to sharing information and answering questions at these upcoming events.”
If the $31 million bond is approved March 2, it would allow the district to build two new elementary schools in Waverly and make key facility upgrades to Shell Rock Elementary School and the high school. Currently, the School Board is focused on land acquisition in an effort to identify where two new elementary schools could be built in Waverly.
The district’s needs stem from growth in the community. At this time, W-SR’s elementary buildings in Waverly are significantly over capacity. There also are concerns about inefficiencies due to the age of some facilities.
The plan the board approved is based on the work of a Facilities Committee, consisting of members from both Shell Rock and Waverly. It would maintain a district presence in Shell Rock while improving efficiency throughout W-SR schools and accommodating for future growth.
For more information about the district’s needs and the proposed solution that will appear on the ballot, visit https://www.wsrfacilities.org.