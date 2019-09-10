Waverly-Shell Rock High School will have its homecoming from Sept. 8-14. The theme this year is “Dancing through the decades.” Here is the schedule of events for the week:
Sunday, Sept. 8: 7 p.m. Kickball at the Softball Field
Monday, Sept. 9: 8 p.m. Coronation
Friday, Sept. 13: All school assembly during the school day; football vs. Crestwood, freshmen at 5 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Dance, 8-11 p.m. Bock Gym
Our dress-up days for the week are as follows:
Monday: Hippie Day
Tuesday: Twin Day
Wednesday: Graphic T Day
Thursday: Hallway Dress up Day, Freshmen: 60s, Sophomore: 80s, Juniors: 90s, Seniors: 70s
Friday: Go-Hawk Spirit Day
We look forward to a great week. It’s always a great day to be a Go-Hawk.