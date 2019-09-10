Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

W-SR homecoming court

The 2019 Waverly-Shell Rock homecoming court consists of (front row) Bailey Walsh, Madysen Leyen, Emma Nelson, Haley Eckerman, Jaz Westmoreland, Emma Buresh, Sophia Graening, Camryn Grawe, (back row) Jentry Staack, Germain Sagbo, Jeremy Chaplin, Tyler McNally Ethan Flege, Noah Campbell, Jack Wallace and Noah Jeppesen.

Waverly-Shell Rock High School will have its homecoming from Sept. 8-14. The theme this year is “Dancing through the decades.” Here is the schedule of events for the week:

Sunday, Sept. 8: 7 p.m. Kickball at the Softball Field

Monday, Sept. 9: 8 p.m. Coronation

Friday, Sept. 13: All school assembly during the school day; football vs. Crestwood, freshmen at 5 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Dance, 8-11 p.m. Bock Gym

Our dress-up days for the week are as follows:

Monday: Hippie Day

Tuesday: Twin Day

Wednesday: Graphic T Day

Thursday: Hallway Dress up Day, Freshmen: 60s, Sophomore: 80s, Juniors: 90s, Seniors: 70s

Friday: Go-Hawk Spirit Day

We look forward to a great week. It’s always a great day to be a Go-Hawk.