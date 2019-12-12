On Monday, Dec. 16, the W-SR Orchestra and Vocal Music Departments will present their annual Holiday Concert.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Rada Auditorium.
Each ensemble will perform separately, and the Orchestra and Treble Chorus will combine together to perform “O Holy Night.” There will be a string quartet performing with the Chamber Choir on a piece entitled “Cradle Hymn,” and the Concert Choir will sing “Christmas in Killarney” accompanied by Paul Zelle on the fiddle.
There will be a wide variety of holiday selections by all four ensembles. The orchestra and combined choirs will close the concert with our traditional “Candlelight Carol,” by John Rutter.
There is no admission charge, but we ask that you bring non-perishable food items for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank as your admission to the concert. Last year, we collected over 500 items for this community service project. Thanks for supporting this wonderful service that is offered to people in Bremer County.